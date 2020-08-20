Rep. Deb Haaland delivers remarks on final night of Democratic National Convention; opponent responds

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another New Mexico leader addressed the nation Thursday night at the Democratic National Convention.

“I stand here today, a proud 35th generation New Mexican, and one of the first Native American women ever elected to congress. I’m a symbol of our resilience, as the embodiment of America’s progress as a nation. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris respect our past and understand our present,” said Congresswoman Deb Haaland.

Haaland talked about the resiliency of her Pueblo ancestors, through droughts, slavery and genocide. She also stressed the importance of not taking the right to vote for granted saying ‘voting is sacred.’

Thursday night, News 13 heard from Haaland’s Republican opponent in November, Michelle Garcia Holmes, who said Haaland’s speech failed to address pressing issues facing New Mexico like crime, the economy, and COVID-19.

“It’s okay to embrace our culture and our heritage and love our background and where we came from, but really in New Mexico, our Native American community is really suffering right now,” said Garcia Holmes.

Wednesday night, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham spoke focusing on climate issues.

