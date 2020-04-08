Rep. Ben Ray Lujan co-authors $250B relief bill for local government

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Assistant Speaker of the House Ben Ray Lujan is working to pass the Coronavirus Community Relief Act that would give $250 billion in aid to local governments.

The CARES Act passed Congress last month but capped areas able to receive direct support in areas with populations over 500,000. For New Mexico, that’s Bernalillo County, which has the most positive COVID-19 cases.

Lujan says he’ll ask Speaker Nancy Pelosi to remove the 500,000 population cap from an future federal stimulus packages relating to COVID-19.

