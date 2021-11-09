Redistricting maps being represented at County Commission meeting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three maps redrawing Bernalillo County’s political boundaries will be presented at Tuesday night’s county commission meeting. The goal is to ensure the same number of people are in each of the county’s five districts based on data from the 2020 census.
The data showed Bernalillo County has grown by nearly 14,000 people. After Tuesday night’s presentation, there will be a final vote on the new district boundaries on December 14.