Recreational marijuana bill still has a long road ahead

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Time is running out for the push to legalize recreational marijuana. It’s being heard in its second Senate committee Wednesday, but with only eight days left will it go anywhere?

Lawmakers are expected to spend a lot of time debating the controversial bill and with the clock ticking to get it through both chambers, some lawmakers are doubtful. “Legalizing marijuana is way too big of a bill that impacts all of New Mexico and society to do in eight days. The Governor completely mishandled this issue- there was an opportunity last year to do a bipartisan, bicameral effort but the governor has really turned this into a political and fundraising effort that I think has created a lot of tension in this issue and has really sabotaged it,” said Sen. Mark Moores of Albuquerque.

Even if Senate Bill 115 passes its second committee Wednesday, there is still a long way to go before it can reach the Senate floor. It still needs to travel through one more committee, then it would head to the House for a similar process.

One of the bill’s sponsors is still holding out hope.

“It’s very late in the session so it’s going to be very hard to get it through both houses this late but every different legislator we could expose to what we’re trying to do and educate them on why it’s so crucial and something should be done about this I think is a step in the right direction,” said Sen. Jerry Ortiz y Pino of Albuquerque.

This is one of Governor Lujan Grisham’s key bills that she is trying to push this legislative session. Also, both sides of the debate say they have research that proves marijuana should either be legalized or not.

The 173-page bill covers how to tax marijuana, how to license it and how many shops each city in New Mexico wants.