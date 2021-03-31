Recreational marijuana bill heads to governor’s desk for final approval

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Recreational cannabis is one step closer to being legalized in the state, all it needs is the governor’s signature. The New Mexico Senate just voted to legalize recreational marijuana Wednesday night. For years, legislation to legalize recreational marijuana has died or stalled in the Senate so Wednesday night’s vote was historic.

“Not legalizing is just turning a blind eye to something that is already happening so if we’ll do it, we’ll do it right and ensure that we protect young people,” said Rep. Javier Martinez (D- Albuquerque). Rep. Martinez is sponsoring the Democratic-backed bill.

The bill would allow people 21 years or older to buy and use marijuana but they can only buy no more than two ounces of cannabis. There are also limits on extracts and edibles. Backers think it could generate more than $300 million in revenue for the state.

Wednesday night began with the Senate debating two different cannabis bills, one back by Democrats and another by Republicans. The Senate voted down the Republican cannabis proposal sponsored by Sen. Cliff Pirtle. One of the differences between Sen. Pirtle’s bill is that the bill would have allowed for more of a free-market approach and his bill, part of the excise tax money would go towards drugged driving detections but that proposal fell short.