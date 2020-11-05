Rare Independent lawmaker headed to Roundhouse

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roundhouse will welcome an Independent in the House of Representatives. Brittany Barreras, who beat incumbent Democratic write-in, Art De La Cruz, for the South Valley District 12 seat.

Barreras ran as an Independent but says she has Democratic values and is willing to work with both sides of the aisle. Her priorities include education, boosting small businesses, healthcare, and clean energy. Barreras is also the first openly gay female state rep. “I’m excited to bring my life experiences and bring a new maybe a little fresher perspective on things,” Barreras said.

The last time the House had a non-Democrat or Republican was from 2011 to 2012 and before that, at the time of New Mexico’s statehood around 1912.

