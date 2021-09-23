Rally in Las Cruces to urge Rep. Herrell to support budget reconciliation bill

In this image from video, Rep. Yvette Herrell, R-N.M., speaks as the House debates the objection to confirm the Electoral College vote from Pennsylvania, at the U.S. Capitol early Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (House Television via AP)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Activists in Las Cruces will gather on Thursday night to call on Representative Yvette Herrell to support the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill at the U.S. Capitol. Community members are set to join activists outside the Branigan Library in Las Cruces to urge Herrell and the rest of the U.S. Congress to pass the bill that would fund President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better deal.

The U.S. House and Senate will finalize the reconciliation budget over the next few weeks that activists say is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to act on climate, care, jobs, and justice.

The participating activists and organizations including the Green New Deal Network and the Outreach Team, claim Harrell is among House Republicans in swing districts who are threatening to block the funding.

Herrell is part of the Republicans Committee on Natural Resources that has enumerated ten reasons to oppose the budget reconciliation bill that include the halting of domestic mineral withdrawal and imposing drilling moratoriums.

Additionally, Herrell authored three amendments to the bill related to domestic energy revenues; all three failed.

The Build Back Better deal would deliver $24.3 billion to New Mexico, and has the potential to create 35,000 new jobs over the next decade to include:

$4.5 billion in public investments in clean, renewable energy Creating 1,398 jobs

$851 million to upgrade and greenify public schools, housing, and buildings Creating 1,034 jobs

$8.5 billion for the care economy outlined in Biden’s American Jobs and Families plan Creating 19,736 jobs

$2.1 billion in transportation funding, including $1.5 billion to modernize and electricity public school, and individual transit Creating 1,126 jobs



“Climate-focused legislation and job creation is especially important in New Mexico, a state that has seen intense heat, droughts, and water shortages, creating problems for the energy grid and increasing chances of pest infestation,” write the event organizers.