Questions remain over Albuquerque’s new homeless shelter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is hearing from hundreds of people in Albuquerque about the voter-approved homeless shelter. It’s still unclear where it will go and what services it could offer.

KRQE News 13 got a look at some of the community’s concerns at Saturday’s public input meeting. Nearly 200 Albuquerque residents discussed the recently approved $30 million homeless shelter in a city-hosted public forum at the Convention Center.

One of the biggest concerns was where the shelter will go. Right now, the city has nine potential sites including one near Coronado Park at 2nd Street and I-40 and another at Gibson and San Pedro where the old Lovelace Hospital used to be.

But some people in attendance believe there are still too many questions the city needs to answer before settling on a location, like how the shelter will operate.

The city did not say when it will choose a location for the shelter and is also accepting feedback online and has already received more than 2,000 online surveys.