ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city council has taken the next step toward revitalizing a problem-plagued Albuquerque Corridor. Monday night councilors approved the boundaries on the “Menaul Metropolitan Redevelopment Area.”

The area of focus will run along Menaul between I-25 and the Diversion Channel, extending south to I-40, as well as one block north. It comes after a study into the chronic crime that has prompted longstanding businesses to abandon the area in recent years.

The study recommended upgrades like better lighting, cameras, trail upgrades and a police substation. Last year the council passed a resolution prioritizing funding for those improvements.