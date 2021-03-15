Pueblo leaders, politicians react to Rep. Haaland’s historic confirmation

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – History was made as the U.S. Senate, in a 51-40 vote, confirmed New Mexico Representative Deb Haaland, as the U.S. Secretary of the Department of Interior. Representative Haaland will be the first Native American Cabinet Secretary in U.S. history and she’ll lead the federal agency that holds large influence over tribal land.

In a tweet, Rep. Haaland thanked the Senate for the confirmation and said “I look forward to collaborating with all of you. I am ready to serve. #BeFierce.” Rep. Haaland will be in charge of the country’s natural resources including oil and gas drilling, as well as managing one-fifth of the land in the U.S., including tribal lands. An enrolled member of the Pueblo of Laguna herself, Pueblo leaders are excited and proud.

“I was very happy,” Marvin Trujillo, Tribal Secretary for the Pueblo of Laguna, said. “Not just only our pueblo, but indigenous nations across the country, just to have great representation and also Congresswoman Haaland has been a great role model to our indigenous communities. The Pueblo of Lugana, you know, is proud for her to serve as Secretary and we look forward to seeing her continued success.”

With the oil and gas industry serving a vital part in New Mexico’s economy, after the nomination, some were worried Rep. Haaland would push then-President-Elect Joe Biden’s progressive agenda to fight climate change. But, in a statement, the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association congratulated Rep. Haaland and said:

“We look forward to an engaging and productive working relationship with the department and its agencies. The secretary set an encouraging tone of collaboration and partnership in her confirmation hearings, promising to work with all stakeholders to develop and safeguard America’s vast natural resources. Oil and gas development is critical to our state, and federal leasing alone provides New Mexico’s budget with $1.5 billion annually—funds our public schools and healthcare will continue to depend upon for the foreseeable future. We are eager to do our part to proactively combat climate change and ensure our state and nation continues to be a leader in the safe, responsible production of oil and natural gas.”

Top Democrats like Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer applauded the historic decision.

“It’s a huge step forward, and now it creates a government that more embodies the full richness and diversity of this country. We know for so long, the Native American community was treated badly and we have a long way to go,” Schumer said.

However, Pueblo leaders said it is a step in the right decision.

“This historic vote is definitely going to be a game-changer in moving forward in regards to native communities. But also just given a chance to a Native American person to be involved at that level of government,” Trujillo said. “We’re proud of her and we know she’s part of our community and we just look forward to her success…Her strong leadership and ability to work with members of both parties to develop solutions to difficult challenges will make her well suited to lead this important agency.”

A spokesperson for Rep. Haaland said she will give her final remarks on the House floor on Tuesday before giving her resignation to the Speaker of the House to take on her new role. Her confirmation leaves a vacancy for her seat in the House. Once her position is vacant, New Mexico’s Secretary of State has 10 days to issue a proclamation and a special election will happen within 77 to 91 days after.

In a press release, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham issued this statement about Rep. Haaland’s confirmation: