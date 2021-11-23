Public required to show proof of vaccination for legislative session

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In response to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, proof of vaccination will now be required if you want to attend the legislative session. The legislative council says the Roundhouse will be open to the public.
Story continues below
- Crime: Judge keeps mother accused in death of child behind bars pending CYFD custody hearing
- COVID: 2 New Mexico school districts temporarily close, citing COVID surge
- Albuquerque: Highest-earning zip codes in Albuquerque metro area
- New Mexico: New Mexico News Podcast: Recreational Cannabis Producers Seek Green Light
- Español: KRQE En Español: Martes 23 de Noviembre 2021
However, those who wish to attend must show proof that they are fully vaccinated. In addition, the council adopted a new policy banning weapons in the Roundhouse. People will have to go through a metal detector and bags will be searched.
This will apply to the special session for redistricting in December and the regular session which begins on January 18.