Public required to show proof of vaccination for legislative session

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In response to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, proof of vaccination will now be required if you want to attend the legislative session. The legislative council says the Roundhouse will be open to the public.

However, those who wish to attend must show proof that they are fully vaccinated. In addition, the council adopted a new policy banning weapons in the Roundhouse. People will have to go through a metal detector and bags will be searched.

This will apply to the special session for redistricting in December and the regular session which begins on January 18.