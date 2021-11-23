Public required to show proof of vaccination for legislative session

Politics - Government

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In response to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, proof of vaccination will now be required if you want to attend the legislative session. The legislative council says the Roundhouse will be open to the public.

Story continues below

However, those who wish to attend must show proof that they are fully vaccinated. In addition, the council adopted a new policy banning weapons in the Roundhouse. People will have to go through a metal detector and bags will be searched.

This will apply to the special session for redistricting in December and the regular session which begins on January 18.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES