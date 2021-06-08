Public meeting to be held on planned Gateway Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is holding a public meeting on the city’s planned 24/7 homeless shelter. The city is transforming the Gibson Medical Center into the Gateway Center. They are planning to apply for a zoning change to make the center an overnight shelter.

As part of the process, they are having a meeting where neighbors can speak about the plan. That’s happening in two weeks on June 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. For more information or to join the meeting, visit cabq.gov/family/news/conditional-use-for-overnight-shelter.