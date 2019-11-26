‘Public charge’ changes would impact 170K New Mexicans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Proposed changes to the public charge rule could impact thousands of New Mexicans.

The rule was originally supposed to go into effect in October but it has been temporarily blocked by injunctions from federal courts. The rule shrinks the number of safety net programs for immigrants if they hope to be considered for permanent residency in the U.S.

Reports show New Mexico could lose an estimated $146 million in federal funds if the Department of Homeland Security is able to implement the rule. It would have an effect on 170,000 New Mexicans including 70,000 children.