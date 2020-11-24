Protesters gather outside Roundhouse during special session

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lawmakers held a special session on Tuesday to approve emergency financial relief for New Mexicans struggling during the pandemic. While lawmakers met inside the Roundhouse, about a dozen people gathered outside in protest.

They told a KRQE New 13 crew that they are protesting because they want schools and businesses to reopen and they don’t agree with how the pandemic relief money could be spend.

Outside the Roundhouse, there’s a small group of people protesting. They tell me they want schools to reopen, businesses to reopen and disagree on how the federal money should be spent ⁦@krqe⁩ pic.twitter.com/RCemoP41L4 — Rachel Knapp (@RachelKnappNews) November 24, 2020

