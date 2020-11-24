Protesters gather outside Roundhouse during special session

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lawmakers held a special session on Tuesday to approve emergency financial relief for New Mexicans struggling during the pandemic. While lawmakers met inside the Roundhouse, about a dozen people gathered outside in protest.

They told a KRQE New 13 crew that they are protesting because they want schools and businesses to reopen and they don’t agree with how the pandemic relief money could be spend.

