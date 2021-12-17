Prosecutors seek large panel for jury selection in Julio Almentero trial

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors are asking for a massive pool of potential jurors for the young man charged with killing two Albuquerque teens. Julio Almentero was 15 when police say he kidnapped, tortured, and murdered Colin Romero and Ahmed Lateef in December 2018.

The boys’ bodies were found on a mesa west of Rio Rancho. Prosecutors have filed a motion seeking a 350-person panel for jury selection, saying a large pool is needed because the case received so much media attention and many in the community have already heard about the case. The trial is scheduled for February.