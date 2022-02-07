ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is trying to make sure no historic buildings get demolished without getting reviewed by the city first. For example, the city says Barelas neighborhood is not currently protected by historic ordinance and it’s concerned. It hopes a change in the ordinance will prevent too much gentrifications in such areas.

“Proposing this change to the ordinance would make it so that the Landmarks Commission, you know, they wouldn’t have any buildings falling through the cracks,” said Kate Faford-Johnson, a spokesperson with the city’s Planning and Zoning Department.

Right now, buildings more than 50 years old are subject to review by the city when up for demolition in a few historic areas like Nob Hill and East Downtown. The City’s Landmark Commission is reviewing a proposed ordinance amendment that would expand the need to review a property up for demolition to any building over 60 years old citywide.

The city still wouldn’t be allowed to stop the demolition, but it would give time for the city to see if a building should be deemed significant or historic. It could then work with developers and see if it can be fixed up or have some ‘historic character’ kept instead of being torn down.

The city’s Planning and Zoning Department said this shouldn’t deter any future development. “Very few properties are considered to be significant enough to pause the demolition and look into an alternative, alternatives to demolishing,” said Faford-Johnson.

The city said they’ve had to ‘sit quietly’ while certain buildings that would’ve been deemed significant were torn down without any city input, like the old mid-century buildings near Lomas and San Mateo were demolished and replaced by apartments. Under the proposal, if the age of a building is unknown it will be presumed to be more than 60 years old and subject to city review before demolition.

The Landmarks Commission will review the proposal on Wednesday. It will then go to other committees before eventually going in front of the city council.