ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new bill is working its way through New Mexico committees that would raise the minimum age to buy and own certain firearms. Senate Bill 116 passed it’s first committee hearing.

The bill would only allow the purchase of an automatic, semi-automatic or large-capacity guns to people over the age of 21. The minimum age was previously 18. It would also make it illegal for people under 21 to even possess these guns. The bill does make some exceptions for possession, such as attending safety courses or engaging in organized competitions. The bill would classify these charges for anyone in violation as misdemeanors.