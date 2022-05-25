NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Senator Martin Heinrich is sponsoring a bill that would eliminate the commission recommending the closure of VA clinics. The legislation, introduced by Senator Heinrich, would eliminate the VA Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission. The commission recommended the closure of clinics in Gallup, Las Vegas, Española, and Raton.

They are also considering moving the Northwest Metro Clinic in Rio Rancho to Albuquerque. Heinrich says the commission is flawed and shutting it down would stop the closures. He points out the commission relied on old data that does not accurately account for the severe health care shortages in rural New Mexico and the impacts COVID-19 had on the availability of health care.