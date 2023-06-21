NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Several lawmakers are hoping new legislation will ensure acequias can qualify for funding if disaster strikes.

“For generations, New Mexicans have taken care of our acequias, which are essential to our way of life. Our farmers and ranchers are dependent on this intricate, community-owned and managed irrigation system that delivers water throughout local regions,” U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) said in a press release.

The bill would specifically list acequias as eligible for funding under the Non-insured Disaster Assistance Program (NAP). That federal program helps agricultural producers when natural causes result in low crop yields. Luján and Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) introduced the bill to make sure acequias can get the same help during times of drought.

“As drought conditions in the West have taken a toll on farmers and their crops, USDA programs have provided critical financial support for certain agricultural operations but failed to include acequias. That’s why I’m introducing this bipartisan legislation that ensures acequias have access to drought relief and other disaster assistance programs to ensure this sacred tradition will be protected for generations to come,” Luján explained.

The bill also makes it clear that Parciantes (I.e. water rights owners) can perform routine maintenance on their acequias on federal land without special permits.

The bill is a long way from becoming law. But it does have bipartisan support and U.S. Representative Teresa Leger Fernández (D-N.M.) is expected to introduce a companion bill in the House.