Live Now
WATCH KRQE THIS MORNING
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Proposed bill will create programs for hungry New Mexico college students in need

Politics - Government

by:

Posted: / Updated:

House Bill 69 would create pilot programs in New Mexico colleges to combat student hunger.

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A state lawmaker says college students are going hungry because they can barely afford to go to school. Now, she wants to help them this legislative session. She’s proposing a pilot program on college campuses for students to have access to fresh, healthy food.

State Rep. Joanne Ferrary from Las Cruces says there are programs in elementary, middle and high schools to feed students. However, there aren’t set programs for New Mexico’s college students who are spending their money on books and rent — and not food.

“Getting a good, nutritious meal so they can think and produce the quality papers and things like that that they need,” said Rep. Ferrary. “We need to make sure they’re not going hungry.”

The pilot programs would depend on what the individual universities need, whether it’s expanding food banks or even working with campus dining to save leftover food for these students. Ferrary says she is trying to get the state to fund these ongoing programs and hopes to expand them to all campuses in the future.

“Every moment that we wait, every year that we wait to do other programs like this, we are keeping people from having healthy lives,” said Ferrary.

Rep. Ferrary says they’ve actually modeled House Bill 69 after a similar law that passed in Indiana. They’re asking for $100,000 during this session to establish the initial pilot programs.

There currently isn’t any information on the number of college students in New Mexico who are going hungry. However, Ferrary says the pilot program would help campuses report the need to the state.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞