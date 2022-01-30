ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Most people can say they’ve witnessed thieves shoplifting. Now, lawmakers are saying, enough is enough. A New Mexico state representative is working to close a loophole that gives repeat shoplifters a break.

Right now, thieves can get away with a misdemeanor if they steal less than $500 worth of merchandise, no matter how many times they do it.

Now House Bill 29 would create harsher penalties for people like Raeana Salcido and Anthony Gonzalez. The two have hit the target on Lomas Blvd. nine times in the past year making off with hundreds of dollars in merchandise – everything from makeup, iPhone cases, and backpacks.

Because they’ve never reached a $500 total, the two have never been charged with a felony. Lawmakers say this loophole needs to be closed.

“What we’ve found is that shoplifters understand that if they steal under $500, then it’s a misdemeanor and nothing is going to happen to them,” said Representative William “Bill” Rehm (R), who introduced the bill.

If the bill gets passed, every shoplifting charge in a calendar year would be combined adding the total cost of stolen items together, charging the suspects with a felony.

Right now, the bill is in the House Rules and Business committee.

The criminal complaint says Salcido and Gonzalez have also hit two other Targets in town, along with Ross, and Sportsman’s Warehouse.