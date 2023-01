NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new bill making it’s way through the New Mexico legislature would improve response to public health and climate change. Senate Bill 5 would create an awareness plan and a public health and climate resiliency fund.

In the proposed bill, $5 million would be appropriated into the fund, with an additional $1.1 million every year. Grants of up to $250,000 could be awarded to prepare for or respond to public health emergencies related to extreme weather and other climate impacts.