Proposal would let Albuquerque retailers use temporary outdoor space

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Albuquerque City Councilors want to give retailers more space to welcome customers during the pandemic. Councilors Cynthia Borrego and Diane Gibson are introducing this temporary outdoor retail ordinance Monday.

If passed, it would let retailers expand their store footprint outside and into parking lots without having to go through the usual permitting process. The virtual council meeting can be watched live on Monday at 5 p.m. on YouTube or on GOVTV.

