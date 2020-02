SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A proposal to spend $100 million to fix dams throughout the state is moving forward. The bill unanimously passed its first committee on Tuesday.

An investigation last year found 97 dams in the state are considered to be in poor or unsatisfactory condition. The bills sponsor, Democratic Senator Pete Campos says the state had no choice but to start fixing dams soon or risk a tragedy in the future.

