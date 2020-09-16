Proposal to create new rules for short-term rentals in Albuquerque moves ahead

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A proposal to impose more rules on short-term rentals like Airbnb’s is moving ahead in the city council. The proposed ordinance, sponsored by Councilor Diane Gibson, would establish permits and fees, set occupancy limits, require insurance, and create other regulations for the short-term rental industry. This week the council’s finance committee approved the plan. It now heads to the full city council.
