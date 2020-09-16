Proposal to create new rules for short-term rentals in Albuquerque moves ahead

Politics - Government

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A proposal to impose more rules on short-term rentals like Airbnb’s is moving ahead in the city council. The proposed ordinance, sponsored by Councilor Diane Gibson, would establish permits and fees, set occupancy limits, require insurance, and create other regulations for the short-term rental industry. This week the council’s finance committee approved the plan. It now heads to the full city council.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss