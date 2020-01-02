Proposal to change some pedestrian access to Albuquerque drive-thrus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Making Albuquerque pedestrian and bike-friendly has been a big push these past few years. The focus has been on roads and bike lanes, but now a city councilor is looking at a different area that could be more pedestrian-friendly.

Places like Coors, Central and even San Mateo in Albuquerque are considered major corridors for traffic and pedestrians. In order for the two to get around without problems, City Councilor Trudy Jones is pushing for a new proposal that would allow pedestrians to get to drive-thru establishments safer.

“We certainly want pedestrians to have access to those restaurants, but we want to eliminate them having to cross through a drive-thru lane to get to the restaurant,” said CABQ Planning Director Brennon Williams.

Take the Chick-Fil-A and Blake’s Lotaburger off Gibson for example. Pedestrians using the sidewalks to get to the restaurants have to cross through the drive-thru lanes. The design is something the city is hoping to avoid for future drive-thrus.

“It creates some design challenges to get to that restaurant safely without having to necessarily interact with the traffic that’s queuing up to the drive-thru,” said Williams.

Instead, they hope future drive-thrus could look a little more like the Freddy’s off of Central and Eubank, which has a drive-thru lane that pedestrians don’t have to cross to get to the restaurant.

For the most part, people seem to like the idea.

“I think it’s a good idea from a safety standpoint,” said local Rick Rosenthal.

“Walking and biking, I feel like they’re the people most vulnerable and there should be ways to keep everybody safe,” said Tanner Slick.

The proposal is still in the Environmental Planning Commission. If passed, it would go to city councilors.