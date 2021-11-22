Proposal to build affordable housing units in North Valley moves forward

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A plan to build dozens of affordable housing units in the North Valley is moving forward. The Calle Cuarta Development would be built on what’s now an empty lot on Fourth Street near Candelaria.

The proposal includes about 60 affordable rental units along with 21 townhomes. A third of those townhomes would be priced for homeowners below the median income. On Monday night, an Albuquerque city councilor committee voted to provide the land and contribute $3.5 million toward the $18 million price tag. The proposal still needs approval from the full council.