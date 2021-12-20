Proposal restricting alcohol sales at Los Altos Park fails

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A proposal to restrict alcohol sales at an Albuquerque park has failed, at least for now. The proposal was just one part of a resolution expanding the changes at Los Altos Park near Eubank on I-40 where a major makeover is underway.

City Councilor Diane Gibson says it was part of the push to reduce crime and disorderly behavior which have plagued the park for years. Alcohol sales would still have been allowed by permit for special events. After councilors initially approved the resolution, Mayor Tim Keller vetoed it but not because of the alcohol provision.

The mayor’s objection was about an entirely different clause, regarding the location of a security building but the veto meant the alcohol rules got shot down as well. “We’re losing out on the updated alcohol policy for this park, not only does it allow for the special events, but it prohibited bringing your own bottle onto the park, which is the cause of a lot of problems,” said Gibson.

There were not enough votes on the council to override the mayor’s veto. It’s unclear whether councilors will revisit the issue. Gibson’s term on the council is up at the end of the year.