Proposal requests $30M to upgrade state rest stops

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – State lawmakers are looking to invest millions to revamp rest stops. House Bill 264 would allow for $30 million to upgrade and improve the state’s more than 40 rest stops.

Locals tell the Santa Fe New Mexican that rest stops are a vital part of New Mexico tourism because they can be the first thing visitors see. Democratic lawmakers say the money would make sure bathrooms are kept clean from graffiti and vandalism as well as employ security guards at a handful of stops.

The bill is currently waiting to be heard by a committee.