Proposal calls for low-carbon fuel standards in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –  The governor is making a statewide clean fuel standard a priority for the next legislative session. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham introduced her proposal on Monday that would require a 10% reduction in the carbon intensity of fuel used for transportation by 2030 and 28% by 2040.

The proposal also mentions fuel-producing companies. She’s proposing that they have the option to buy credits from hydrogen producers or buy other low-carbon fuels as a way to reduce their emissions. That’s how they’ll be able to comply with the standard.

This would be a part of the 2022 agenda.

