Primary voters encouraged to request absentee ballots

by: KRQE MEDIA

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Election officials are urging voters to vote absentee in the upcoming primary.

The Bernalillo County Clerk’s office is now limiting all in-person service to appointment only and is encouraging anyone who can handle something online, to do so.

Registered Democrats, Republicans and Libertarians planning to vote in the New Mexico primary can register or update their registration and request an absentee ballot, on the Secretary of State’s website. Our state’s primary is June 2.

