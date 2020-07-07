President Trump’s first reelection ad bought in New Mexico for the 2020 election

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign is targeting New Mexico. New ads have started airing and his campaign said they’re ready to spend more money here to try to win your vote. New Mexico has voted blue in presidential elections since 2008, but before that, presidential races were a lot closer. In 2004, President George W. Bush won New Mexico. Now, Trump’s campaign said they’re trying to flip it red again.

“You have reached the 911 police emergency line, due to defunding of the police department, we’re sorry, but no one is here to take your call,” said a voice in a Donald Trump TV ad in New Mexico.

President Trump is hitting the airwaves in New Mexico as part of his reelection campaign and he’s using this 30-second spot to take aim at the controversial issue of defunding the police. “If you’re calling to report a rape, please press one,” said the voice in Trump’s ad. “To report a murder, press two. To report a home invasion, press three.”

The ad is also targeting his presumptive Democratic opponent, Joe Biden. “For all other crimes, leave your name and number and someone will get back to you,” said the voice in Trump’s ad. “Our estimated wait time is currently five days, goodbye.”

According to the advertising company Medium Buying, this is the first time the Trump campaign has bought TV ads in New Mexico for this election, reportedly spending $110,000 worth of airtime in the state from July 4 to July 10.

“I’m Donald J. Trump and I approve this message,” said the voice in Trump’s ad.

Responding to the ads, the state’s Democratic party said:

“The Trump campaign continues to pour corporate money into our state in an attempt to deceive voters about Donald Trump’s many failures as president. New Mexicans aren’t fooled by his ads, because we’ve seen the ways that his presidency has hurt our state and divided our communities. Democrats are looking forward to continuing to build on our momentum in 2020 by electing a president who truly represents our values and will help us create a New Mexico for all.“

Joe Biden’s campaign had a similar response to Trump’s reelection push in our state, saying:

“New Mexico families aren’t fooled by President Trump. They won’t forget Trump’s inability to lead our country during this pandemic, and this fall they will have the opportunity to make a change and send Joe Biden to the White House.“

Trump’s battle for New Mexico stems from his eight-point loss here in the 2016 election. When he held a rally in Rio Rancho in 2019, Trump told the crowd he wants to win them back. “We’re here for a number of reasons but I really think we’re going to turn this state into a Republican state,” said Trump during his 2019 rally in Rio Rancho.

Trump’s campaign told KRQE News 13:

“Donald Trump is the law and order president while Joe Biden and his band of reckless anarchists’ calls to ‘defund the police’ would make our communities less safe. Trump Victory is committed to winning in New Mexico and we have invested in the state more than ever before. Our volunteers have contacted nearly one million voters while Joe Biden doesn’t even have New Mexico on his map.”

KRQE News 13 asked the Trump campaign if they plan on visiting New Mexico again before November but they did not respond to that question. KRQE News 13 also asked the Biden campaign if they plan on buying airtime or visiting the state but they also did not respond to that question.

