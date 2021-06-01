President Biden appoints 2 New Mexicans to environmental panel

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two New Mexicans are joining President Joe Biden’s environmental efforts. According to the Albuquerque Journal, Jade Begay and Richard Moore have been appointed to the first White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council.

Begay, from Tesuque Pueblo, directs climate justice campaigns for NDN Collective, an Indigenous advocacy group. Richard Moore is the co-founder of Los Jardines Institute in Albuquerque. The group will recommend ways to address current and historic environmental issues.

