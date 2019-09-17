Pres. Trump in Albuquerque overnight, road closures expected in morning

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – President Trump is still in Albuquerque Tuesday morning after his first visit to New Mexico since winning the White House. Streets will be blocked again as the president’s motorcade gets ready to make its way to the Sunport. It will end the president’s trip to the state where less than 12 hours ago, he asked voters for four more years in office.

“Give me a little bit more time, okay,” President Trump told the audience in Rio Rancho. “With your help, your devotion and drive, we are going to keep on winning, winning, winning like never before.”

The president believes the state is on his side now, thanks to what he’s done in office, citing job growth and the oil boom in New Mexico. His speech also covered topics from trade policy to cutting regulations, building the wall and investing in the military.

“Wages in your state, New Mexico, are growing in a rapid rate of much more than 3 percent a year which is unheard of 20 years ago,” said Trump. “Since my election, the number of new business applications in New Mexico has increased by 30 percent, more than any other state in the United States.”

The president said he’s seen his poll numbers grow with Hispanics. He says that’s part of the reason he stopped in New Mexico.

“The Hispanic Americans, they understand,” said Trump. “They don’t want criminals coming across the border, they don’t want people taking their jobs, they want to have that security, and they want the wall.”

The president was interrupted just twice by protesters at the beginning and end of the rally. Both of those protesters were escorted out peacefully.

As for Tuesday morning, much of the president’s exact travel plans have been kept quiet for security reasons, but it appears President Trump spent the night in downtown Albuquerque after his rally. A tweet from the City of Albuquerque issued a traffic alert and for city employees not to come in until 10 a.m. People can expect sudden road closures this morning as the president makes his way back to the airport.

Albuquerque Public Schools also tweeted four downtown schools will be on a two-hour delay this morning. They include Lew Wallace Elementary, Longfellow Elementary, Coronado Elementary and Washington Middle School.