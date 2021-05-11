Pres. Biden to virtually meet with Lujan Grisham, other governors on vaccination efforts

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is one of the governors that will be meeting with President Joe Biden virtually at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11 to discuss COVID-19 vaccination efforts. The president will be meeting with three Democratic and three Republican governors.

Last week President Biden announced a new vaccination goal to deliver at least one shot to 70% of adult Americans by the Fourth of July. On Monday, New Mexico reached its own milestone as 60% of New Mexicans have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 48% of New Mexicans are now fully vaccinated.

Gov. Lujan Grisham previously announced that the state can fully reopen in July if 60% of eligible New Mexicans are fully vaccinated. Once the state meets that goal, the governor has said that New Mexico will graduate out of the Red-to-Turquoise framework, and most pandemic-related restrictions on commercial activities will be removed, however, mask requirements will remain in place and certain COVID-safe practices will be required for certain activities.

