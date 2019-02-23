Pour Yourself a Drink: Bills would allow alcohol delivery, take-home wine

Get ready to raise your glass. A couple of bills at the State Capitol would make it easier to take home partially consumed wine, and even have alcohol delivered to your front door.

State lawmakers said they hope these bills are ways to reduce DWI’s.

“We have two wonderful wineries in my district, in Luna County, and so the wine growers in the state have been trying to get this legislation passed so that it encourages people to come to their winery, taste wine, purchase wine and still be able to take a partially consumed bottle home,” said Rep. Candie Sweetser, (D) Deming.

Rep. Sweetser is sponsoring House Bill 549, which would allow people who don’t quite finish their bottle of wine bought at a winery to take it home. The winery would have to re-cork the bottle, seal it in a tamper-proof bag with the receipt before you leave.

Over in the Senate, there’s another liquor bill in the works.

“It is an attempt to try to foster the tourism business,” said Sen. Gerald Ortiz y Pino, (D) Albuquerque. “Foster people having nice meals at home provided by a local restaurant…Instead of having to get dressed up and go out, you can have the same experience in the comfort of your own home.”

Senate Bill 484, sponsored by Senator Ortiz y Pino, could let you stay at home and get beer or wine delivered to you. But there’s a catch: you have to order $25 worth of food from a restaurant to also order alcohol. Sen. Ortiz y Pino said local delivery services would have to check your ID before giving you the alcohol.

Both lawmakers stressed the importance of reducing DWI’s, as well as seeing this as an opportunity for local businesses.

Rep. Sweetser’s wine bill unanimously passed in the House Commerce and Economic Development Committee. It’s now headed to the floor.