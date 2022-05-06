PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Supreme Court will hear arguments Friday, May 6, at 9 a.m. in the case of the Portales daycare owners, convicted of reckless child abuse for leaving two children in a hot car. Mary and Sandi Taylor are serving more than 30-years for leaving 22-month-old Maliyah Jones and 2-year-old Aubrianna Loya in a hot car for three hours in July 2017.

Jones died and Loya suffered permanent brain damage. The New Mexico Court of Appeals upheld their conviction, but their attorney is appealing to the high court arguing that prosecutors misused the charge of reckless child abuse. Their attorney is also claiming that Mary and Sandi Taylor never had any intent to leave the girls behind.