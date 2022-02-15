PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Portales city council is considering the installation of a baby box at the fire department. Tuesday evening, council members will vote on a proposed ordinance that would give birth mothers a safe place to surrender their infants.
This comes after a surveillance video showed Alexis Avila throwing her baby in a dumpster in Hobbs last month. Similar legislation being heard at this year’s legislative session has stalled with only two days left in the session.