PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Portales city council is considering the installation of a baby box at the fire department. Tuesday evening, council members will vote on a proposed ordinance that would give birth mothers a safe place to surrender their infants.

This comes after a surveillance video showed Alexis Avila throwing her baby in a dumpster in Hobbs last month. Similar legislation being heard at this year’s legislative session has stalled with only two days left in the session.