Poll: Should Albuquerque offer free fares on City buses?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You will no longer need money to ride an Albuquerque city bus by October of 2021, that is, if the City amends the resolution as the budget approves funding for free fares on all buses and Sun Vans. Mayor Keller signed the $1.2 billion the fiscal year 2022 operating budget on June 1.

The budget for the Transit Department Operating Fund is $49 million, which is an increase of $1.7 million or a 3.5% increase from the 2021 fiscal year budget.

The budget also has set aside funds to support free fares on city buses.

Currently, the City allows the University of New Mexico and CNM students, staff, and faculty to ride buses free with a valid ID sticker. Fees are also waived for children nine years old and younger and accompanied by an adult with a valid fare and individuals ages 60 and older, and students ages 10 through 25.

The City originally worked on a proposal for free bus fare in 2020.

