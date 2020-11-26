Politico: Gov. Lujan Grisham a top contender for health secretary for Biden administration

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has reportedly emerged as a top contender for a Biden administration post. According to Politico, the governor is one of two people heavily favored to become the next health secretary along with former Surgeon General Dr. Vivik Murthy.

The new reporting comes after months of speculation the President-elect could add her to his incoming cabinet. The governor is a co-chair on the President-elect’s transition team just last week, KRQE News 13 asked the governor if she’d consider a position in Biden’s administration.

“I am very honored that folks have recommended me or had the president-elect think about that but my job right here, right now, is to keep fighting COVID and to keep servicing New Mexicans,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said.

Wednesday, the governor’s office says it doesn’t have a comment on the topic and that the governor is focused on the COVID-19 crisis in New Mexico. Senators Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich, along with Congresswoman Deb Haaland have also been suggested as potential options for interior secretary.

