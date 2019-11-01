Political ad suggests ART, homicide rate are connected

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – A controversial message on a political mailer going after a city councilor is going viral for suggesting Albuquerque’s Rapid Transit system is responsible for a spike in the city’s murder rate.

“It’s irresponsible in terms of making people think that these are related in some way,” City Councilor Isaac Benton said.

The mailer, which has gone viral on Reddit this week, goes after Benton, who has publicly supported the ART. It reads: “The ART project was founded in 2016. The same year, there was a 45-percent increase in homicides.”

While the homicide rate did jump by 45-percent from 2015 to 2016, no one really thinks the project is responsible for the violence.

“It just seems like it wasn’t really thought out that well,” Josh Johnson of Albuquerque said.

“I believe they’re just trying to make a bigger deal than it really is,” Jasmine Quintana of Albuquerque added.

The message was put out by a group called ABQ United for District 2. While candidate Zackary Quintero’s website states part of his campaign focuses on tackling crime, he says he has nothing to do with this group.

In an emailed statement, ABQ United for District 2 says, in summary, that this mailer is a message that Councilor Benton should have diverted more money into crime prevention and not transportation.

It’s something Benton says isn’t possible with the federal funds.

“Trying to draw that correlation that somehow the federal transit money we received for ART could’ve been used for police,” Benton explained.

In an emailed statement, Quintero came to the defense of the mailer, saying most neighborhoods were left out of key decisions about the ART and public safety.

There are six candidates running for the District 2 city council seat.

Election Day is Tuesday.