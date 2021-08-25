Police say murder suspect on the run after he cut off ankle monitor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A murder suspect has cut off his ankle monitor and is on the run. The Albuquerque Police Department is angry it took 24 hours to alert them he was missing.

While the district attorney says this is why the accused killer should have never been released from jail. “I spoke with the chief a little while ago. They don’t know where he is. They have dedicated a number of resources to bringing him back into custody so we are pretty frustrated,” said Bernalillo County DA Raul Torres.

APD arrested 19-year-old Trey Bausby accusing him of stabbing to death Jessica Benevidez in the parking lot of the Amberly Suites on Hotel Circle in January. Witnesses told investigators the two got into a fight.

Torrez said since Bausby’s arrest for murder in Febuary, they’ve asked the courts three times to keep him locked up until trial, even presenting evidence prior to his arrest like Bausby asking a friend for money so he could leave town but the motions were denied.

Judge Richard Brown instead ordered Bausby to be released from jail with GPS monitoring. Tuesday, APD says Bausby cut off his ankle monitor and didn’t show up to the treatment center where he was supposed to be staying. Pre-trial services alerted the DA’s office, public defender’s office and Bausby’s attorney shortly after but they aren’t required to alert police.

“The Court is putting too much faith into ankle monitors, rather than keeping offenders in jail,” APD Chief Harold Medina said in a news release. “Making matters worse, we get no notification from the Court that a dangerous murder suspect has been on the loose for nearly 24 hours. Our officers and the public are at risk by these decisions.”

Bausby’s attorneys said Wednesday night that he did not have a criminal record and he should have been released saying he’s innocent until proven guilty and the state didn’t prove he was a flight risk or that he was dangerous.