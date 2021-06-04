Plastic bag ban in Bernalillo County returns July 1

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County will reinstate its ban on single-use plastic bags. The county suspended the ban over safety concerns in the early days of the pandemic. The county manager says as business starts to return to normal, it’s time to bring it back.

“The county wanted to work with our business owners to ease the pain of the pandemic and protect frontline workers and customers,” says County Manager Julie Morgas Baca in a news release from the county. “Now it’s time to transition, once again, to the ordinance passed by the County Commission in an effort to cut back on the pollution caused by these products.”

The ban in the unincorporated parts of the county will resume July 1. The City of Albuquerque‘s ban will return on August 1. The county business owners will be allowed to use any containers and bags they already have in stock as with the initial implementation and container ordinance.