Plans move forward to develop lot at 1st and Silver

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Plans to develop the last empty lot along Silver Avenue could be moving forward. There are plans for a new apartment building in the lot along Silver between Second Street and First Street. Right now, it’s being used to hold material for another project.

If approved, it could be turned into a six-story building with nearly 200 apartments including space of a restaurant on the first floor. Thursday, the Albuquerque Development Commission is expected to vote to move the project forward.

