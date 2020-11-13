Planning committee reviews Albuquerque’s decade-long project priorities list

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city’s priorities for big projects over the next decade cover everything from a museum makeover and widened streets to a new police station. The city unveiled its list of priorities in a planning and zoning meeting Thursday, with $139 million worth of general obligation bond projects that could go to voters next fall.

“What we would really love is to have an ongoing gallery, an interactive area where people at all times can engage in some sort of hands-on activity,” Albuquerque Museum Director Andrew Connors explained. The museum has plans to expand its old lobby space into an interactive education center with classrooms for $500,000 from next year’s bond election. It’s part of $1 million in proposed work at the museum over the next decade.

As for public safety, $4 million would go toward a new fire station to replace the 64-year-old Station 12 off Central and Juan Tabo. Plus, $7 million more is slated for a new APD southeast substation. Of more than $23 million for road work, approximately $3 million would go toward the widening part of McMahon from two to four lanes.

“We have some additional funding from the previous cycles as well as from the state,” Department of Municipal Development Director Patrick Montoya stated. “Basically, what that does is it widens McMahon and sort of enhances the flow of traffic through there from Universe almost to the top of the hill, past Kayenta.”

Another chunk would widen parts of Unser and Paseo Del Norte on the west side. “Looking at alternatives as to how we get from two lanes to four lanes, fully developed to really ease the flow of traffic that goes through those intersections,” Montoya added.

There’s also a lot of work on tap to continue fixing up the Railyards, approximately $15.5 million over 10 years. The city’s Environmental Planning Commission reviewed the short and long-term plans on Thursday. The group will send its recommendations back to the mayor next month, then to the city council in January.

Latest Local News