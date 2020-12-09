Pearce elected to another term as chair of New Mexico GOP

by: Associated Press

Posted:
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) —Steve Pearce will serve another term as chairman of the Republican Party of New Mexico. The former congressman beat three challengers to hold on to the leadership post. Members of the party’s central committee voted during an online meeting Monday.

There were questions about the initial tally as it showed Pearce ahead of radio station owner Eddy Aragon by just one vote. Party spokesman Mike Curtis said a mistake by the company tallying the results was corrected and Pearce widened his lead. Pearce says the party will continue to push to win more legislative seats and mayoral races around the state.

