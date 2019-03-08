Party leaders reflect on legislative session, look toward final days

Fifty-one days in and this legislative session has seen its share of heated moments over guns, abortion and the budget. The Democratic-controlled government has made it clear through it all: they’re not budging from their agenda.

This session is one for the books. Democratic leaders said the session’s atmosphere has changed now that the Democrats are in full control.

“In past sessions during this period, very little would have gone to the governor,” said Speaker of the House Brian Egolf, (D) Santa Fe. “Very little significance would’ve crossed from the House to the Senate and vice versa. Here we are delivering something every day that was promised during the campaign.”

From the start, Republicans and Democrats were split on how the state should spend its billion-dollar surplus from oil, which created tensions from the get-go.

It’s been very clear legislators have, for the most part, stuck to their part when it came down to critical bills dealing with guns, health, and funding for education and roads, but we’ve seen a few stragglers here and there.

Party leaders agree the climate’s been more hostile in the House than the Senate, and tensions could run higher as we near the finish line.

“The last ten days, whether it’s a 30 or a 60-day session, is when things really begin to warm up, heat up,” said Senate Minority Leader Stuart Ingle, (R) Portales. “There’s a little bit of anger out there, little emotion. People are upset because their bill is not being heard, or they’re upset because their bill got killed.”

Leadership on both sides said this session has been different because of the overwhelming majority of Democrats in each chamber, and of course, having a Democrat in the governor’s office.

Things could also get a little animated on the House floor, Thursday night. They’re expected to vote on another partisan bill to legalize marijuana.