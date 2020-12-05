Paid time off bill goes in front of city council Monday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city councilors are set to vote Monday on a paid time off ordinance. Under the bill, most employees would acquire one hour of paid time off for every 32 hours worked.

Up to 56 hours of unused time could also be carried over to the next year. If approved, the law would go into effect on January 1, 2021, except for businesses with fewer than 10 employees.