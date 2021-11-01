Outdoor Recreation Division invests over $500K in 25 organizations

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is investing in 25 organizations to design outdoor infrastructure projects. The Outdoor Recreation Division of the Economic Development Department handed out $506,736 in grants.
Several New Mexico cities, counties, and nonprofits were awarded the money to improve trails, trailheads, signage, and river access. Officials say they received more than 60 applications for their outdoor recreation trails grants from all over the state.
According to the EDD, 64% of this year’s awarded projects are located in rural counties which is a 316% increase from 2020 when six organizations were funded just over $77,000. In a press release from EDD, the department states that ORD could still only fund 42% of the total ask.
The following were awarded funds:
- Asombro Institute for Science Education – $20,000
- Bayard Public Library – $7,500
- Carrizozo Works, Inc. – $5,333
- Cibola County – $25,000
- City of Carlsbad – $25,000
- City of Gallup – $25,000
- City of Socorro – $25,000
- Commonweal Conservancy, Inc. – $15,000
- Continental Divide Trail Coalition – $25,000
- Gila Chapter Back Country Horsemen of New Mexico (Gila BCH) – $15,655.17
- Global Opportunities Unlimited – $21,250
- Incorporated County of Los Alamos – $19,300
- Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District, Town of Bernalillo, New Mexico Paddlers Coalition – $25,000
- Mora Creative Council – $25,000
- New Mexico Wildlife Center – $19,320
- Ramah Navajo Chapter Fitness Cultural Nature Trail
- Rio Grande Return – $25,000
- River Reach Foundation, Inc. – $19,074
- Rocky Mountain Youth Corps (RMYC) – $25,000
- Silver City MainStreet – $21,754
- Southwest New Mexico ACT (swnmACT) – $11,350
- Tajique Land Grant – $25,000
- Taos Land Trust – $25,000
- The Nature Conservancy – $25,000
- Zuni Youth Enrichment Project – $25,000
A full list of 2020 and 2021 Trails+ awardees can be found at nmoutside.com.