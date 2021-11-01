Outdoor Recreation Division invests over $500K in 25 organizations

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is investing in 25 organizations to design outdoor infrastructure projects. The Outdoor Recreation Division of the Economic Development Department handed out $506,736 in grants.

Several New Mexico cities, counties, and nonprofits were awarded the money to improve trails, trailheads, signage, and river access. Officials say they received more than 60 applications for their outdoor recreation trails grants from all over the state.

According to the EDD, 64% of this year’s awarded projects are located in rural counties which is a 316% increase from 2020 when six organizations were funded just over $77,000. In a press release from EDD, the department states that ORD could still only fund 42% of the total ask.

The following were awarded funds:

Asombro Institute for Science Education – $20,000

Bayard Public Library – $7,500

Carrizozo Works, Inc. – $5,333

Cibola County – $25,000

City of Carlsbad – $25,000

City of Gallup – $25,000

City of Socorro – $25,000

Commonweal Conservancy, Inc. – $15,000

Continental Divide Trail Coalition – $25,000

Gila Chapter Back Country Horsemen of New Mexico (Gila BCH) – $15,655.17

Global Opportunities Unlimited – $21,250

Incorporated County of Los Alamos – $19,300

Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District, Town of Bernalillo, New Mexico Paddlers Coalition – $25,000

Mora Creative Council – $25,000

New Mexico Wildlife Center – $19,320

Ramah Navajo Chapter Fitness Cultural Nature Trail

Rio Grande Return – $25,000

River Reach Foundation, Inc. – $19,074

Rocky Mountain Youth Corps (RMYC) – $25,000

Silver City MainStreet – $21,754

Southwest New Mexico ACT (swnmACT) – $11,350

Tajique Land Grant – $25,000

Taos Land Trust – $25,000

The Nature Conservancy – $25,000

Zuni Youth Enrichment Project – $25,000

A full list of 2020 and 2021 Trails+ awardees can be found at nmoutside.com.