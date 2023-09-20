ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – The County of Otero is paying for the actions of former Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin. The “Cowboys for Trump” cofounder found himself in hot water for his participation in the January 6 event, was barred from public office, and now his actions are still impacting the county.

Alamogordo resident Matthew Crecelius is getting a payout from the county after alleging the former county commissioner unlawfully threw Crecelius out of public meetings.

“I was mocked, yelled at, silenced, and roughly thrown out of public hearings simply because I had a different opinion than the predominant conservative view – namely that the election wasn’t stolen. I was treated like someone who committed a crime,” Crecelius, said in a press release. “I hope this settlement makes clear that all Otero County residents, regardless of their political background have the right to express their opinions freely without intimidation at county commission meetings.”

The American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico (ACLU-NM) represented Crecelius. They say Crecelius is a veteran military police officer in the Air Force and, multiple times, was illegally silenced by the county commission led by Couy Griffin.

Crecelius’s public participation centered on opposition to the commission’s refusal to certify the 2020 election, ACLU-NM says. Crecelius also opposed with book banning discussions.

KRQE News 13 called the Otero County Attorney for comment on the settlement. As of publication, they have not returned our call.